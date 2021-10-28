Essex Property Trust’s (ESS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ESS. Barclays initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $329.05.

Shares of ESS opened at $341.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $345.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,241 shares of company stock valued at $6,352,315 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

