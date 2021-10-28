Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Monday. HSBC started coverage on Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a reduce rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Essity AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Essity AB (publ) stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.09.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

