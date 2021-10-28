Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $182.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.65 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,914. The firm has a market cap of $575.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.19. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

