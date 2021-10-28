Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Trading Up 0.6%

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.43 and last traded at $49.43. Approximately 228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.14.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.31.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF)

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

