Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Short Interest Up 170.0% in October

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 170.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered Europcar Mobility Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Europcar Mobility Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EURMF remained flat at $$0.59 during trading on Thursday. Europcar Mobility Group has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55.

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides car rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers vehicle rentals under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Fox Rent A Car, and Buchbinder brand names.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Europcar Mobility Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europcar Mobility Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.