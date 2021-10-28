European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.71

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.71 and last traded at $32.26, with a volume of 943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

EWCZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.89.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that European Wax Center Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

