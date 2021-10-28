Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.50

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EUTLF. Berenberg Bank cut Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eutelsat Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.17.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

