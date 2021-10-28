EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. EVERTEC updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.610-$2.660 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.61-2.66 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.53. 370,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,963. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $48.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EVERTEC stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,927 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of EVERTEC worth $14,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

