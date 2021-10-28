Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (EXCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.04 per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from Exchange Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Shares of Exchange Bankshares stock opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.14. Exchange Bankshares has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $46.99.

Exchange Bankshares

Exchange Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Exchange Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal, mortgage, commercial, and home equity loans, as well as investment services.

