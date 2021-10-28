Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (EXCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.04 per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from Exchange Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Shares of Exchange Bankshares stock opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.14. Exchange Bankshares has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $46.99.
