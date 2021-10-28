Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,944.63

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,944.63 ($38.47) and traded as high as GBX 3,337 ($43.60). Experian shares last traded at GBX 3,316 ($43.32), with a volume of 521,357 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,320 ($43.38) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,910 ($38.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of £30.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,202.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,944.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

In other news, insider Kerry Williams sold 59,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,246 ($42.41), for a total transaction of £1,925,916.72 ($2,516,222.52).

Experian Company Profile (LON:EXPN)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

