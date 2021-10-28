Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a growth of 982.2% from the September 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,134,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AXXA stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Exxe Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03.

Exxe Group Company Profile

Exxe Group, Inc is a diversified corporation focusing on realestate, and selected fintech and private equity investments. The company was founded on April 13, 2009 and headquartered in New York, NY.

