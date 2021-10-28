Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

Exxon Mobil has increased its dividend by 13.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Exxon Mobil has a dividend payout ratio of 72.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $4.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.2%.

NYSE XOM opened at $64.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $271.50 billion, a PE ratio of -20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $65.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

