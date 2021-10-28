F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F5 Networks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the network technology company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price objective (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $216.02 on Thursday. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $129.43 and a 52 week high of $225.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 437.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 51.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,136 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 321.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,929 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 50.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total transaction of $252,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.31, for a total transaction of $374,333.07. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,712.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,628 shares of company stock worth $2,171,409 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

