Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Cut to $365.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $365.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FB. DZ Bank lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.48.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB opened at $312.22 on Tuesday. Facebook has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $356.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.28. The firm has a market cap of $880.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total transaction of $88,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total value of $27,559,769.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,454,183 shares of company stock worth $871,998,240. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.