Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Lowered to $410.00 at Raymond James

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $450.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.32% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FB has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.48.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB opened at $312.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.28. The firm has a market cap of $880.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Facebook will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,454,183 shares of company stock valued at $871,998,240 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.