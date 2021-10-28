Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.29. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $27.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 24.75%. Analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

