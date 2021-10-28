Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 34.12%.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.26. 2,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $517.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $18.26.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

In other news, Director Frank J. Monaco purchased 5,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward Muransky bought 9,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $134,347.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,198 shares of company stock valued at $257,212. 8.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farmers National Banc stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of Farmers National Banc worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.