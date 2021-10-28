Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of FPI traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.43. 706,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,113. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $14.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.63 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 333.33%.

FPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farmland Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

In related news, Director John A. Good purchased 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $70,482.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $108,633 over the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farmland Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,487 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Farmland Partners worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

