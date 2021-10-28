Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 152.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,434 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,626 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.70% of Great Western Bancorp worth $12,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $34.53 on Thursday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

GWB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. DA Davidson cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.