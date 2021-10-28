Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 419,167 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 2,343.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 437,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 419,167 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $9,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Vale by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Vale by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Vale by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.09.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.684 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.65%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

