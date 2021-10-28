Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 69,868 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 287.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,868 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $10,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,334,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,601,000 after purchasing an additional 67,237 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at $152,209,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Herc by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,530,000 after acquiring an additional 695,606 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Herc by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,624,000 after acquiring an additional 21,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,473,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HRI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.40.

In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $13,792,353.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 87,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total transaction of $16,062,673.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $170.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.43. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.70 and a 52 week high of $192.55.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.06 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. Herc’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.45%.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

