Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 531.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,450 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.30% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $11,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 615,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,195 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BECN shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $50.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.47. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julian Francis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

