FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $314.48.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of FDX opened at $235.29 on Thursday. FedEx has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.74.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 980.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,097 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $161,210,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $228,625,000 after acquiring an additional 383,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,821,000 after acquiring an additional 334,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

