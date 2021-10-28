Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Shares Sold by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferro were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 460,174 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 2,141.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,904,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,850 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the second quarter worth approximately $8,834,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 113,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 12.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

NYSE FOE opened at $20.98 on Thursday. Ferro Co. has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $22.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

