Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.57

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.57 and last traded at $32.56, with a volume of 6360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.59.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRRVY. Barclays set a $30.24 price target on Ferrovial and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.24.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.54.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

