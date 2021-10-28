Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.94

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.94 and last traded at $59.94, with a volume of 193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.26.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.07.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.
About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
