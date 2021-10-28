Financial Analysis: Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) and Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ)

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) and Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beyond Air and Nuvectra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Air $870,000.00 275.84 -$22.88 million ($1.27) -7.89 Nuvectra $48.83 million 0.01 -$48.13 million N/A N/A

Beyond Air has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nuvectra.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Air and Nuvectra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Air -2,617.28% -94.09% -68.29% Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.5% of Beyond Air shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Beyond Air shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Nuvectra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Beyond Air and Nuvectra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Air 0 0 5 0 3.00 Nuvectra 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beyond Air presently has a consensus price target of $12.20, indicating a potential upside of 21.76%. Given Beyond Air’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than Nuvectra.

Summary

Beyond Air beats Nuvectra on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases. The firm develops LungFit platform system, a generator and delivery system that produces nitric oxide from ambient air, eliminating the need for expensive and cumbersome cylinders. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Garden City, NY.

About Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs. It is also developing Virtis, a sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and overactive bladder; and technologies to support other indications, including SNM for the treatment of overactive bladder and deep brain stimulation to treat Parkinson's disease. The company serves hospitals, surgery centers, and medical facilities through a direct sales force and third-party distributors in the United States and Europe. Nuvectra Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

