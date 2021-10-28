FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 893 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 264,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 50,334 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $1,192,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 99,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,777. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.16 and a 12 month high of $62.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

