FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) accounts for approximately 0.7% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,027,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 341,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 164,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter worth $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Shares of ERIC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.02. 250,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,402,091. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ERIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.26.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.