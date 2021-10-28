FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 6,327 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 15.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter worth about $118,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $51.15. 3,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,355. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average of $46.27.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $2.20. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

