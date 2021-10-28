FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 89,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 674,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 199,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.19. 10,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,998. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.40. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $54.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.083 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

