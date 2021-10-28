FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 23.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 13.1% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 80.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 43.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.29.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $373.20. 77,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,826,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $375.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $333.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.26.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.