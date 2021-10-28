FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of AeroVironment worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,765,000 after purchasing an additional 76,635 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 443,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,422,000 after purchasing an additional 68,985 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 403,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,368,000 after purchasing an additional 264,945 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 403,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,697,000 after purchasing an additional 265,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,239 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Capital started coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.71.

AVAV traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,771. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.10 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.84 and its 200-day moving average is $101.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2,997.00 and a beta of 0.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $670,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $704,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock worth $5,344,223 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

