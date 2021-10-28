FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $12.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 3.3% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $12,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 942,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,058,000 after acquiring an additional 84,710 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,167,000. NSI Retail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,167,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,952,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,595,000 after acquiring an additional 154,915 shares in the last quarter.

MBB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.97. 3,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,280. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $107.50 and a one year high of $110.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

