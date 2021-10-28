FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.40 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Professional Planning lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Professional Planning now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST remained flat at $$51.05 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,908. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average of $51.07. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.96 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

