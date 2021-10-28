FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.70 Million Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,303 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up about 1.2% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 739,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 173,425 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 693,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 73,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 72,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 323,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,128. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.