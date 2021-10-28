FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $733,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 300,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 92,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $458,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $51.15. 229,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,077,727. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.