FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $839,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 72.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.1% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 57.3% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $6.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.01. 182,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,426,529. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.31. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $149.63 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $111.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.70.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

