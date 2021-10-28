FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $100,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $161,000.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $277,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $56,173.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,583 shares of company stock valued at $653,486 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VNDA traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,559. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.76. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

