FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $456.36. The stock had a trading volume of 49,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,576. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $299.60 and a one year high of $460.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $412.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Stephens increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.29.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

