Fir Tree Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $159,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $190,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $193,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $194,000.

Get Alpha Capital Acquisition alerts:

ASPC stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.89.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.