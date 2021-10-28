Fir Tree Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 100,000 Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Reinvent Technology Partners Y as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the second quarter worth about $494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the second quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the second quarter valued at about $860,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.90. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.17.

About Reinvent Technology Partners Y

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

