Fir Tree Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 50,000 CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHPM. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CHP Merger by 13.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CHP Merger by 23.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 74,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CHP Merger during the first quarter valued at about $1,916,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of CHP Merger during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CHP Merger by 232.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 209,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CHP Merger alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHPM opened at $10.03 on Thursday. CHP Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM).

Receive News & Ratings for CHP Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHP Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.