Fir Tree Capital Management LP Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned 2.29% of Breeze Holdings Acquisition worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BREZ. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 66,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 79,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BREZ opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

