Fir Tree Capital Management LP Makes New $2.90 Million Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 297,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFVI. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

