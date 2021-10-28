Fir Tree Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 425,000 RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,413,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $7,350,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,461,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $3,488,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,688,000.

RMGC stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

