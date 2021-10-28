First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to Issue $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend payment by 33.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Citizens BancShares has a payout ratio of 3.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to earn $80.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $819.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $858.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $843.19. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $434.39 and a twelve month high of $915.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 39.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,025.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 271.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

