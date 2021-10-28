First Commonwealth Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the bank on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

First Commonwealth Financial has raised its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. First Commonwealth Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.14. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523,180 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

