First Community Bankshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

First Community Bankshares has raised its dividend by 47.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Community Bankshares has a payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Community Bankshares to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ FCBC opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $540.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.40. First Community Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $33.27.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.64%. Equities analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Community Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCBC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $437,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 14,888 shares during the period. 38.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

