First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Sets New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $33.27 and last traded at $32.92, with a volume of 553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.
The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 11.25%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $540.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61.
About First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)
First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.
