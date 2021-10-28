First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Sets New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $33.27 and last traded at $32.92, with a volume of 553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.

The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $540.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61.

About First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

